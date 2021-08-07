Brokers Set Expectations for Gartner, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $292.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $299.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $2,382,383. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

