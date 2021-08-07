$0.16 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

