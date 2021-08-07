Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 25,471 Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 228.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Cleveland BioLabs worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $61,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.