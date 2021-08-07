11,687 Shares in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCSB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2,023.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.53 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.