Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 92,002 Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

