Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

