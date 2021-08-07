Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIHD opened at $230.61 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a one year low of $138.26 and a one year high of $234.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16.

