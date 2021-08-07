11,504 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.72 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

