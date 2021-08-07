Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,040,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 217,046 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

