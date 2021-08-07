Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 50,355 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,290,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.