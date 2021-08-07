Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.