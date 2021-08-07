Insider Buying: Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Alberto Lavandeira purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$868,000.

TSE AYM opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$725.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.66 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.