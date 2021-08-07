Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.