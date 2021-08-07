Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $83,214.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $77.71 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

