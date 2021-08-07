Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,750 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.38 million, a PE ratio of 222.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

