Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 9.2% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.30. 23,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 537,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

