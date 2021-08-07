Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 29.5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) were up 29.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.28 and last traded at C$21.74. Approximately 110,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 37,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.65.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

