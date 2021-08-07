City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.17

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock has a market cap of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

