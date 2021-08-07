Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $46.22. Discovery shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 7 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
