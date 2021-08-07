Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $46.22. Discovery shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 7 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

