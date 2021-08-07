Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $35,000 in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.17. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.