Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

