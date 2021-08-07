Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 338 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PAR Technology were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 165,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

