Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLP opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $971.82 million, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

