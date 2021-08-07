Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,693 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hecla Mining worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

