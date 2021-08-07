Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $5,962,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPH. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

