Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after acquiring an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,895,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,295,000 after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

