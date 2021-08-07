KeyCorp Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
