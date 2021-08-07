Atco Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atco in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$970.00 million during the quarter.

