Analysts Offer Predictions for Chiyoda Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiyoda in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiyoda’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CHYCY stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

