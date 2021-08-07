Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. Weibo has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weibo by 1,420.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 361,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.