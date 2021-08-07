Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Weibo stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. Weibo has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weibo by 1,420.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 361,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
