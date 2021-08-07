Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.