Brian S. Olschan Sells 4,000 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

