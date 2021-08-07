Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $163,000.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acme United by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Acme United by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

