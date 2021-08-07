Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $174,560.32 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.34 million, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

