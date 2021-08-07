Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 20,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

