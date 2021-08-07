David S. Taylor Purchases 5,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.