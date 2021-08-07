Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.08 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -11.15.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

