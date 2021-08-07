Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £256.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

