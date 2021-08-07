Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

