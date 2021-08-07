B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.