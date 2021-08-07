10,600 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEVO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

