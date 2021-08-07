Man Group plc Takes $123,000 Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ELMD opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

