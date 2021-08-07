Man Group plc Takes $154,000 Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

