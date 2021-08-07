Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

