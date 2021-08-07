Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 4,800 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

