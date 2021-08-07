14,100 Shares in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.49 million, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.