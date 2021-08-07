California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 245,400 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,005,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

