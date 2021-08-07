Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after acquiring an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.