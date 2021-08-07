JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to “Hold”

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

