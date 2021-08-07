Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

